Erykah Badu’s eccentric style became coronavirus chic as she attended the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards in Austin Texas on Thursday in a designer hazmat suit.

The Grammy-winning singer wore what she called a “Bootleg Hazmat,” an element of her own “social distancing couture.” The suit was branded with Louis Vuitton logos, spray-painted in black and red.

The bootleg hazmat was accented with a mask, gloves, visor, feathers booties, and a beat face.

READ MORE: Erykah Badu’s $50 vagina-scented incense sells out in minutes

Badu was on hand to accept the Filmmakers/Soundtrack award celebrating “her many roles in film, writing, directing and editing in all her own videos for the past 22 years,” ETCanada reports.

View this post on Instagram Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet . A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

With the coronavirus, COVID-19 officially named a pandemic by the World Health Organization, additional celebrities have been spotted in hazmat suits as they continue their work.

READ MORE: Trump declares national emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

America’s Got Talent panelist Howie Mandel was spotted in a suit as he arrived for filming in California. Dressed in a white suit, Mandel also wore a gas mask and orange rubber gloves. According to TMZ, Mandel’s AGT’s co-worker Heidi Klum went home from filming on Tuesday due to an illness, however, it is not suspected to be coronavirus.

Iconic model Naomi Campbell also was spotted in a hazmat suit as she traveled from LA to NYC, wearing an N95 face mask and a pair of pink latex gloves. Page Six also notes a camel cape that she wears on top of the suit.

Campbell is no stranger to health precautions while traveling. In 2019, she shared a video that shows her using antibacterial wipes to sanitize everything within arms reach of her during a flight.

READ MORE: Supermodel Naomi Campbell takes spotlight at London Fashion Week

News of Campbell also wearing a suit made it to Mandel, who shared a picture of both stars while asking “Who wore it better?”