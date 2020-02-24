When Erykah Badu announced that she would be selling vagina scented incense, a lot of people raised their brows. But now that her product is a certified hit, she and her yoni inspired offering are laughing all the way to the bank.

At the beginning of the month, it was reported that one of the products that the four-time Grammy Award-winning Neo-Soul singer would be featuring in her online marketplace, Badu World Market, would be an incense scent based on her genitals.

“There’s an urban legend that my p—y changes men,” she said in a cover story for 10 Magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

The singer, who will be 49 years of age on the 26th, is proud of the urban legend surrounding her vagina and decided to use it as the base for her new product.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she explained matter-of-factly. “Even the ash is part of it.”

When asked why she felt it necessary to share something so personal, she said without a shred of self-consciousness, “The people deserve it!”

Apparently consumers agree because when her “Premium Incense” went on pre-sale on February 20th, it sold out in 19 minutes.

“Well guys, thank you for making our debut of ‘Badussy’ […] sell out in a matter of 19 minutes,” the singer said Thursday while visibly beaming in an Instagram video.

