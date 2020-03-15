New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday evening two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two members are Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, who both are Brooklyn-based and not left their districts since early March.

“We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone,” Cuomo in a statement released on social media.

“We are working hand in glove to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in New York, but we will continue to act aggressively to protect the public health,” Cuomo added.

Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte spoke with The New York Post revealing Weinstein is doing well, but Barron needed hospitalization.

“I sent Charles and his wife a note. We’re praying for him,” Bichotte said. “I was with Charles recently. He looks fine. He looked as healthy as ever.”

Additional assembly members told The Post they found out about the confirmed cases of coronavirus on Twitter.

Following the two member’s diagnoses, the governor has closed the state capitol beginning Sunday.

Cuomo also participated in a press call stating lawmakers in Albany could possibly get the virus.

“In terms of getting the budget done, this is a situation where we have to anticipate, and you have several hundred legislators at risk of infection — if the rate of infection is anything that we believe it to be, there will be legislators who will contract the virus,” Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for the state, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also made the declaration for the city, The Hill reports.

John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has confirmed 525 cases of the virus in the state resulting in two deaths. WNBC-TV reports the deaths of a 64-year-old Rockland County man and an 82-year-old New York City woman.