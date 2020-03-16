The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the postponing or canceling of gatherings of more than 50 people as the coronavirus continues to paralyze the nation with fear.

According to the new guidelines issued Sunday, groups larger than 50 people should avoid events for the next two months as health excerpts work tirelessly to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The guidelines will not affect the daily operations of businesses or schools, but will impact weddings, funerals, and family reunions, Vice.com reports.

The CDC’s recommendations are not enforceable by law, but individual cities and states are not taking any risks when it comes to coronavirus, as restaurants and bars are shutting down following the advice of public health officials.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said on its website. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

The new guidelines come days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday and announced a series of executive measures to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Prior to the announcement, Trump aimed at former President Barack Obama, blaming his administration for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

TheGrio previously reported, in a tweet Friday morning, Trump turned his ire toward Obama and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for “inadequate” testing for the potentially deadly virus.

COVID-19 has reportedly killed 41 people in the U.S., and at least 1,629 have been infected, according to the CDC. More than 150,000 globally have been sickened.

Meanwhile, numerous sporting events and concerts have been postponed or canceled amid coronavirus concerns, and several upcoming films have had their release dates pushed back to April or later.