Despite the announcement that the Coronavirus had been classified as a global pandemic, over the weekend several hundred people in Washington D.C were asked to self-quarantine.

The first confirmed case in the area was identified as the rector of a prominent Episcopal church.

According to U.S News, Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown anytime on February 24th, 28th and/or March 3rd may have been exposed to the virus. They need to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their last entrance to the church.

Saturday, when district officials announced its first positive test, the victim was only identified as a man in his 50s. The second positive test involves a man who visited the area from Nigeria and was later hospitalized in Maryland.

However, Sunday, Rev. Timothy Cole revealed he was the person whom city officials had been referring to as “patient 1.” He is being hospitalized and currently in stable condition. Cole’s church has also canceled all activities until further notice.

Monday, the district announced three more confirmed cases, including another man who had attended Christ Church. In response to the infected congregation members, the church’s Facebook page shared an update that the organist/choirmaster in question was quarantined at home but doing well “given the circumstances.”

A local high school linked to the second case was also closed Monday. Three people who stayed at the same house as the Nigerian visitor who tested positive in Maryland were tested Sunday and all turned out to be negative.

Mayor Bowser said the high school was being deep cleaned while officials worked out a game plan with staff and parents. She also noted she expected the school to re-open Tuesday.

Bowser also revealed she was still “evaluating” whether to declare a ”public health emergency” and is monitoring how it is spreading in her jurisdiction.

“I don’t believe that’s where we are right now,” said the mayor.