Jamie Foxx is starring in the first Black-led animated feature from Disney/Pixar and the trailer is something to see.

Soul also stars Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, and Tina Fey and is directed by two-time Oscar winner, Pete Docter.

The impressive cast is enticing and the premise seems pretty deep for a children’s movie based on the logline.

Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you? Soul takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.

PIXAR shared some insight about the film’s premise along with some concept art from the flick a few months back.

In Soul, people’s souls get “trained” before they’re given to a human being and the story centers on a jazz-loving, middle school band teacher who never quite fulfills his dream.

Soul is set to hit theaters June 19.