PIXAR is bringing a whole lot of Black talent to the big screen for its upcoming film Soul. The studio revealed several details about the upcoming project during a presentation at the annual D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend.

So far, Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Questlove have signed on for the flick that seems pretty deep for a children’s movie based on the logline.

Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you? Soul takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.

PIXAR shared some insight about the film’s premise along with some concept art from the flick that will also star Tina Fey.

In Soul, people’s souls get “trained” before they’re given to a human being and the story centers on a jazz-loving, middle school band teacher who never quite fulfills his dream.

Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020. Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4LTHAzalmE — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Aside from the long list of A-list celebs confirmed to voice the characters, the film will feature music from Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

We can’t wait to see how this movie shapes up and we’re pretty excited to hear what the user-talented Hamilton star and creator of Blindspotting, Daveed Diggs brings to the table.

Soul will hit theaters on June 19, 2020.