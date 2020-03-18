Howard University has rocked the student body with the announcement that classes will move to online-only in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A press release issued Monday (March 16) by Howard president Wayne A.I. Frederick, revealed that a guest who attended the Charity Day Dinner event on March 7 tested positive for coronavirus. The statement, posted on the university’s newsroom, urges attendees who may have come in contact with the individual to get tested.

From the press release:

I am writing to inform you of a need to escalate the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A guest who attended the Howard University Charter Day Dinner has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all March 7 dinner participants to monitor and report to your doctor if you begin exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The DC Department of Health is investigating the case, locating and counseling relevant contacts in accordance with the latest national guidance and protocols. We are working closely with the department and have been advised that the chances of contracting the virus are low.

The individual has complied with DC Department of Health’s guidance to remain self-isolated. Our direct concern is the recovery and well-being of the affected individual and their loved ones. We will continue to prioritize the most vulnerable among us and do everything we can to safeguard the health and wellness of our university staff, students and surrounding communities.

The release goes on to explain that there will be no in-class instruction for the rest of the semester, and students have been informed that residence halls on the campus will close at 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, March 22. Additionally, students who traveled abroad for spring break will not be allowed to return to the campus.

Howard is joining the growing list of schools, colleges, and universities across the nation that are closed for at least 30 days to stem the spread of CORVID-19.

Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and Spelman College are also moving to virtual classes amid the viral outbreak.

The president of Clark Atlanta University’s president prematurely released a statement on Twitter on March 17 stating that the entire Atlanta University Center would postpone their graduations, listing all four institutions. While the tweet has since been removed, Spelman students and alumnae were offended that their school had not released a statement regarding this move at that time—taking special objection that they heard about their graduation being shifted to the winter from another school’s top official.

Wowwwww!! Spelman will send an email for everything else but not for something as important as graduation?! I’m disappointed and so sorry yall have to go through this — Shorty👑 (@ShortGirlWorld_) March 18, 2020

I’m really confused on why we’re hearing about Spelman’s graduation from other schools presidents. — Bailey (@Baileeyxo) March 17, 2020

Spelman graduation was one of the most amazing experiences of my life and it would really break my heart for a spelmanite not to properly experience it all after having worked to get to that finish line. — Bone Apple Tea (@imjazzical) March 17, 2020

Spelman did release a statement but also opened the floor to the Spelmanite community to shape what will be the alternative ceremony, even suggesting a virtual commencement or one done during the summer.

Additionally, Morehouse announced that its “136th commencement exercise and baccalaureate service have been moved to December 11-13, 2020,” the historically Black university tweeted.

Morehouse’s 136th commencement exercise and baccalaureate service have been moved to December 11-13, 2020. More details to come. #AUCC #Morehouse #Commencement .@ProfThomas — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced plans to temporarily close the U.S.-Canada border “to non-essential traffic.”

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

The move comes as health officials confirm more 2,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths across the country.