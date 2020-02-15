Morehouse College has found itself in the throws of history with the first Polo Team at an HBCU.

Earlier this month, the Morehouse Polo Team took to Instagram to share a picture of the team and announce that they were official.

“Say hello to our Polo Team! These men are making history as the World’s FIRST polo team ever to be created at an HBCU. All made possible by visionary and co-founder @miguelwilsoncollection alongside co-founder and team captain @cabester99official,” they wrote.

The Washington Informer reported that the team was put together last year by Miguel Wilson who also founded the non-profit organization Ride to the Olympics. According to the org’s Facebook page, it is aimed “to eliminating barriers, strengthening communities, and helping youth in need reach their full potential.” The team consists of members Rian Toussaint, Jayson Palmer, Justin Wynn, and Caleb Cherry.

Because of Them We Can reported that last fall, Ride to the Olympics was able to raise money for the Morehouse Polo Club through its annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic event, where Atlanta influencers and celebrities come out to support the foundation.

Bossip reported that last week, the team received its first official membership acceptance letter from Amy Fraser, Director of Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Polo.

“We would like to officially welcome Morehouse College to the family. Morehouse will be playing out of the Atlanta Regional Polo Center with Jolie Liston and Frankie Questel.”

Morehouse has previously made headlines for amazing monetary gifts, which include when Oprah Winfrey donated $13 million to the college last fall, making her endowment the largest in the school’s history. Month’s earlier, billionaire Robert Smith announced during the school’s commencement ceremony that he vowed to pay off the debt for the entire class of 2019. He later announced that he would also pay off their family’s debt as well, which would total up to $34 million.