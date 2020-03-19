“Pose” star Angelica Ross stunned the Internet on Thursday when she revealed that her apparent boyfriend was actually engaged to another woman and had a child.

Just a day before the shocking bombshell, Ross, 39, had shared photos of herself and the unidentified man. In one photo, the couple is happily posing in front of a giant bubble teacup. In another, Ross smiles into the camera as her mystery man kisses her on the cheek.

READ MORE: Angelica Ross is the new face of Louis Vuitton campaign

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him,” Ross wrote. “An early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B.”

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B❣️😷 pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

Fans of Ross were elated to discover that she had apparently found love in the tall, brown skin paramour.

“I love this for you!!” tweeted MTV Decoded‘s Franchesca Ramsey. “A hard test indeed but worth it. stay strong.”

Turns out, Ross’ newly announced relationship would get the ultimate test — one that would quickly lead an unhappy ending.

READ MORE: Trans actress Angelica Ross shares how Oprah helped her mother accept her

The next day, Ross retweeted her original post writing, “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!”

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

The actress later retweeted a fan who essentially summarized what happened for anyone who was left confused by Ross’ tweet.

“For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement,” tweeted @MrAndrewRoby.

“Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning.”

“Basically,” Ross replied.

Although at one point Ross suggested that she’d divulge the entire story on Instagram Live “with a bottle,” she later tweeted “After talking with my girl @KingAmiyahScott, I realize I am not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight. Going to pray about it instead.”

After talking with my girl @KingAmiyahScott, I realize I am not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight. Going to pray about it instead. pic.twitter.com/BINlDCNkw0 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 20, 2020

“Trust me, she wasn’t ready,” tweeted “Star” actress Amiyah Scott. “Let sis get ahold of her feelings/emotions first. …we can stab & talk about him later.”