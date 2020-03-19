Debbie Allen joined the list of artists who are treating fans to some uplifting entertainment amid the ongoing coronavirus chaos.

The 70-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress, dancer, and choreographer hosted a free dance class on Instagram Live Wednesday for folks practicing in social distancing by self-isolating to curb the spread of the deadly virus, Page Six reports.

Allen’s Debbie Allen Dance Academy encouraged followers to “Make sure to use #dancewithdebbieallen if you post videos so Ms. Allen can watch them all. Spread the word!”

One fan responded to the lively visuals with, “Debbie Allen teaching people how to dance on Instagram live because everyone is stuck in quarantine is definitely the best thing i’ve ever seen.”

Debbie Allen teaching people how to dance on instagram live because everyone is stuck in quarantine is definitely the best thing i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/b1QLqXPxcM — 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@hrtbrkjules) March 18, 2020

“I just completed an IG class with THE Debbie Allen,” one participant tweeted. “Omg best way to work it out on a Wednesday! Thank you Miss Debbie for giving the world the gift of dance at this time. YOU ARE A LEGEND AND INSPIRATION!!!”

I just completed an IG class with THE Debbie Allen!! Omg best way to work it out on a Wednesday! Thank you Miss Debbie for giving the world the gift of dance at this time. YOU ARE A LEGEND AND INSPIRATION!!! #dance… https://t.co/xgGyINw9cJ — JustAshlee (@MissAshleeDance) March 18, 2020

Allen also shared post-dance tips on how to cool down following the workout.

“Great workout world! Let’s do it again,” she wrote. “Don’t forget Early Bird kids class THIS Saturday at 11am PST here! See you then!💋✨ #dancewithdebbieallen @officialdadance.”

Allen joins musicians John Legend, Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Rob Thomas, Pink, Hunter Hayes, David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee who offered fans free, private concerts on their social media pages this week.

Soul singer Erykah Badu has also announced plans to host a series of next-to free online shows from her bedroom.

Badu’s interactive Apocalypse One event will cost $1 to watch, and she will take song suggestions from the viewers.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer has yet to announce a time and date but noted on social media that the show will go down this weekend.

“We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen,” she wrote on Instagram.