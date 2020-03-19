Singer Letoya Luckett announced she’s expecting her second child on Thursday in a glowing new pregnancy photo on social media.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle” Luckett captioned with a photo of herself (and her baby bump) dressed in all white with what appears to be a tropical getaway in the background.

Fans were delighted to learn the news that the former Destiny’s Child star’s family continues to grow. She and her husband, Tommicus Walker, welcomed their first child Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019.

READ MORE: LeToya Luckett and new hubby give birth to their first child

She and her husband not only have baby Gianna but also Madison, his 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Since giving birth, Luckett has shared her journey in balancing motherhood, marriage, and career. She frequently shares photos and videos of herself, her fashion, fitness routines, and of course family.

On the music side, Luckett released a single “FEELING” in June 2019 and a festive holiday track “Love on Christmas” dropped November of the same year.

View the post below: