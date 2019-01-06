Congratulations are in order for original Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, who on Friday gave birth to her first child, Gianna Iman Walker.

The singer published the news on social media on Saturday announcing the 7 lbs., 15 oz baby girl.

Gianna Iman Walker

Born 1/4/19

7 lbs. 15 oz.

Our lives are forever changed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XIxzpDA3Sr — LeToya Luckett (@LeToyaLuckett) January 5, 2019

It’s the first child for Luckett and second for her husband, Dallas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker, who is already has a 6-year-old daughter named Madison.

It was Madison who helped make the announcement last June.

Luckett announced on Instagram back in October that she was pregnant with a girl. The singer, who married Walker in December 2017, told Essence Magazine that they initially planned to announce the sex of the baby on the Fourth of July.

Luckett, who stars on the current season of T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle with her husband, said that this was something she always prayed for:

“I’m not saying that you shouldn’t get out there and go for yours,” Luckett said in July 2018. “But I am saying, when you really hand the reigns over [to Him] and get out of the driver seat of your life, and really allow God to step in and do what he’s been doing all along and get out of the way, then boom…it happens.

“You pray for things, and you know we all have our wish lists, but I’ve learned to pray for whatever’s in your will,” Luckett added. “And I found myself throwing out my list that I had held dear to my heart for several years of what I wanted out of a man and what I felt I wanted to do in the next few years, and I ended up throwing that list out. Because I was like, if that ain’t in your plan and that ain’t in your will, I don’t want it. And it kind of took the reigns out of my hand. I got sick of running into the wall.”