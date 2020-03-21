K. Michelle is having an especially hard time dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and she took to social media to reveal why.

The singer/ reality star who is undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having a baby girl via surrogate opened up about how hard the process has been on her mental health.

She revealed she’s seeing a doctor who specializes in “designer babies,” meaning certain traits, like gender, are selected.

She posted an Instagram photo showing syringes and other items for her treatment along with a lengthy description of her struggles.

“LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Coronavirus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl. I’m currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender. If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be an All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point, I’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but I’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health,” she wrote.