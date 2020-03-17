Rapper and reality TV star, Waka Flocka Flame, has caused a stir online after sharing that he believes the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing but fake news.

During an interview with his wife Tammy Rivera on Los Angeles’ REAL 92.3 the “Hard in Da Paint” rapper was asked about his thoughts on the viral outbreak. Despite the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, Flocka said he had his doubts about it.

“It’s fake. Minorities can’t catch it, we straight,” he said.

When the host pushed back against Waka’s claim, the rapper doubled down. “Name one,” he said. “We all descended from the same person.”

READ MORE: Singer Keri Hilson says coronavirus may be caused by 5G radiation

In an Instagram post uploaded by BallerAlert, the rapper appeared to deny he ever said it. “When did I say minority’s (sic) can’t catch the Coronavirus,” he wrote on his Instagram story. Video of the exchange, however, very clearly shows him saying exactly that.

Although there was no factual basis in Waka Flocka’s comments, they have been proven to be false. Actor Idris Elba and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have all confirmed testing positive for the potentially deadly disease.

READ MORE: Coronavirus is a health and economic issue for Black people, doctor says

In other celebrities and their opinions on the coronavirus, singer Keri Hilson caught attention of her own on Sunday after suggesting that the pandemic stems from 5G radiation.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” Hilson wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead.”

She also posted screenshots of various articles about the 5G network, including a report about Bill Gates warning that a global pandemic could originate in China.

“See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!,” Wilson added.

Several Twitter followers were quick to slam the singer for posting “conspiracy theories,” with one user writing: “whoever threw that Beyoncé CD at you threw it a little too hard.”

“I just said 5G is going to shake up the world literally. Some people don’t even understand the dangers of WiFi,” wrote user Infiniti Tay.