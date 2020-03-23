New Orleans’ DJ Black N Mild has died of complications relating to coronavirus. He was 44.

The radio personality and DJ was one of two coronavirus related deaths in New Orleans on March 19, reports Nola.com.

DJ Black N Mild, born Oliver Stokes, Jr., had tested positive for COVID-19, which was confirmed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

In addition to his DJ and hosting gigs, the New Orleans native worked in the community as a school suspension coordinator at the Arthur Ashe Charter School, nestled in Gentiliy, a New Orleans neighborhood.

“Our school community is devastated,” said Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, the organization that operates Arthur Ashe reports NOLA.com.

On March 9, Stokes left work with a high fever and never returned. He detailed his experience through social media, noting visits to an urgent care facility, followed by hospital admittance on March 11.

His final Facebook update said, “pneumonia not the flu” along with an emoji wearing a medical mask, NOLA reports.

DJ Black N Mild was loved by his New Orleans community. His radio show “Bounce 104.5” show was reportedly one of the first to dedicate their air-time to bounce music, a New Orleans staple. For 25 years, stokes deejayed parties, events, clubs and more.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in Louisana continues to rise as more citizens are able to get tested, according to CNN. The Bayou State reportedly has the fastest-growth rate of coronavirus in the world.