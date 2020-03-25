While many Black celebrities are coming forward with positive coronavirus results, rapper Meek Mill strongly believes he had the virus over the holidays and recently shared just how bad some of his symptoms were.

“I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms…,” the Philidelphia native shared with his Twitter followers on Tuesday. “everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was.”

READ MORE: Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus: ‘It’s real out here’

They say hindsight is 20/20 and Meek isn’t the only one having the realization that they may have fought off COVID-19 well before it became a global pandemic.

Sunday, fellow rapper Styles P shared his suspicions that he too had contacted “the Rona” as Black Twitter calls it. His bout was back January and was so serious that he believed himself to be on the brink of death.

“I never get the flu and if I do it’s a day or two, he explained. “I was down for a week and lost about 8 pounds !! I had the rona !! It had to be the Rona !!!!I did mad black seed oil and went on a juice / tea diet and rested ! Go for it !!”

READ MORE: How ‘the Rona’ specifically impacts the Black community

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

READ MORE: Surgeon general sends coronavirus warning: ‘This week, it’s going to get bad’

He then gave his holistic elixer recipe which consisted of, “Black seed oil, oil of oregano, ginger lemon and turmeric juiced with cayenne pepper on top ,super lysine pills. Elderberry syrup and Epsom salts baths and prayers and deep breathing !!”

When a fan inquired how he contracted the virus, the entertainer who is a big proponent of social distancing opined, “Most of us will get or have had the virus ! – lot of people were sick during dec and January before they even announced the virus ..im no doctor but stay away from people n do things to boost your immune system n rest up. And spread the word.”