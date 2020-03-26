Ammika Harris, the mother of Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, has responded to critics who called her out for leaving the house the infant during a global pandemic.

According to Capital Xtra, Wednesday, followers were upset after the new mother posted a photo of herself in a car, with little Aeko in the car seat. They believed she was endangering her young son’s life.

On March 11th, the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic. Both government and health officials have dispersed guidelines pleading with the public to stay inside their homes.

After the 26-year-old noted how much ire she was receiving for her photo she responded, writing, “IM GETTING GROCERIES TF!”.

Due to President Donald Trump‘s temporary overseas travel ban, both Harris and her child are stuck in Germany. She is currently living in Europe pursuing her modeling career but Brown has expressed how difficult it is being away from his son during these dark times.

Last Sunday, the entertainer took to Instagram to post side-by-side photos of Aeko and himself when he was around the same age along with the caption, “MISSING MY MINI ME.”

The 30-year-old also shared a heartwarming video clip of his baby boy.

Aeko is Harris’ first child and Brown’s second. They welcomed him on November 20, 2019. The former couple broke up before his birth and have maintained an amicable relationship.

He also has an adorable, 5-year-old daughter named Royalty Brown, by ex Nia Guzman, with whom he shares custody.