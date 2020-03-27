A source told PEOPLE magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved from Vancouver Island in Canada to Meghan’s hometown and are currently self-isolating in their new home from the coronavirus pandemic. Meghan’s family and friends live in L.A., including her mother, Doria Ragland.

A representative for the couple offered no comment on the rumor.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly moving to Los Angeles this summer

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” a different source told PEOPLE. “They will be spending time in California… He’s not looking back.”

Two days ago, Harry’s father Prince Charles, 71, admitted to testing positive for the coronavirus. The palace confirms that Prince Charles spoke with Prince William and Prince Harry to relay the news.

Publicly, Charles was last seen with William and Harry on March 9 as the father and sons attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. This was Harry and Meghan’s last public hurrah as senior working royals before the couple officially steps down on March 31.

Now the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie are reportedly hunkered down in L.A., the source said, even as they post social media words of encouragement to their followers about the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle drops title after exit from royal family

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” the couple wrote in a post on their joint Instagram page last week. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

On Monday, they wrote a post thanking healthcare workers.