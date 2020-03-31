A Queens, New York hospital worker, known for her community activism and an “advocate for the underdog,” has died from COVID-19.

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos announced the passing of Priscilla Carrow in a tribute posted on her Twitter page. Ramos said Carrow, who was the coordinating manager at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens and who also worked as the deputy director of community relations with the New York Senate, would deeply be missed.

Elmhurst, like other hospitals in New York, has been hard hit with coronavirus cases.

READ MORE: NYC paramedic fighting for her life against coronavirus, family says

“Heartbroken to share my neighbor Priscilla Carrow passed away due to COVID-19. She was a crucial member of our community for 25+ years, proud @CWA1180 & @queensCB4 member & former coordinating manager at Elmhurst Hospital & staffer for my predecessor Jose Peralta. Rest in power,” tweeted Ramos.

Heartbroken to share my neighbor Priscilla Carrow passed away due to COVID-19. She was a crucial member of our community for 25+ years, proud @CWA1180 & @queensCB4 member & former coordinating manager at Elmhurst Hospital & staffer for my predecessor José Peralta. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/f4UmIfbTub — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) March 30, 2020

My condolences to her family and our community!! Thank you for your service you will be missed!! RIP!!

“My condolences to her family and our community!! Thank you for your service you will be missed!! RIP!!” wrote Michelle Dunston in response to Ramos’ tweet.

My condolences to her family and our community!! Thank you for your service you will be missed!!

RIP!! — michelle dunston (@DunstonMichelle) March 31, 2020

CWA Local 1180, Carrow’s worker’s union, issued a lengthy statement on Facebook, saying Carrow walked her talk and calling her a “passionate leader” in the community and “one of God’s most precious children.”

“It is with tremendous sorrow and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Priscilla Carrow, Coordinating Manager at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, on Monday, March 30, 2020, due to COVID-19. She was also a dedicated, active CWA Local 1180 Shop Steward,” the statement reads.

“Priscilla first became a member of Local 1180 in August 2006. She was also a passionate leader of the Queens Borough Community Coordinating Committee, but she was so much more than that. She diligently served as a member of Community Board #4, was a member of the Queens Democratic Party, was extremely active in her community, and was one of Local 1180s most involved Shop Stewards.

“We lost one of God’s most precious children due to the coronavirus, a blessed soul who gave her all every day at work at Elmhurst – a hospital overloaded with the coronavirus – to make sure others were taken care of,” said President Gloria Middleton. “I am beyond devastated and heartbroken as is the entire Local 1180 Executive Board. Priscilla always had a huge smile on her face and kind words to offer. Please keep her family in your prayers,” the statement adds.

The union asks everyone to pray for Carrow’s two children, son Tasheen Carrow, and daughter, Keyana Reaves.

Many people responded to the post with personal stories of Carrow.

Celeste Spriggly wrote: “Condolences to Priscilla’s family she was a firecracker. Always a ray of sunshine a great soul Im in such disbelief she always would light up a room and always made me laugh. An advocate for the underdog. I will miss you Priscilla. Sleep in peace. Xoxo”

READ MORE: Retired nurse becomes first COVID-19 fatality in Illinois



And Jim Brown said he is still processing the news.

“When I came to work today I was thrown off balance by the news. My senior shop steward…… no way. Every event, through her surgery, through her healing, she was there front and center for her community, for her Elmhurst community, for her borough, for her Union,” Brown wrote.

“She reached out to senior/executive management and politicians alike. I respect her for her efforts, I will remember her passion,… I will not forget her encouragement to do more for our union brothers and sisters. She is the first loss to this pestilence that I personally know. I just can’t believe it.”