Taraji P. Henson is putting wedding planning on the backburner as the coronavirus continues to take its toll.

The actress recently revealed that she’s mourning the death of her uncle whom she suspects suffered from coronavirus complications. It’s been an overwhelming time for the Coffee & Kareem star who is engaged to Kelvin Hayden. Their June nuptial date has now been pushed back another month to July.

“I’m pausing because there’s so much to take into consideration now. We’ve all been changed after this. There’s so much to consider — my grandmother who is 96, his grandmother who is 86, my mother he’s now 70, my aunts and uncles who are up there,” she told Access Hollywood.

“I just lost an uncle who we think may have had complications of corona. It’s a lot to think about, and I just think we should pause, stop, and just think this thing through. Humanity will be forever changed after this!”

Henson also shared how she’s handling the quarantine and revealed losing five pounds while self-isolating.

Check out the clip:

Henson and former NFL player Hayden, 36, previously postponed their nuptials, which were originally set for April, due to personal and professional commitments. In addition to her starring role in Empire, Henson is at the forefront of the Netflix comedy, Coffee & Kareem.

The film centers Henson, 49, as a single mother dating a white cop (Ed Helms), much to the dismay of her son who will stop at nothing to get rid of his mom’s new guy.

The flick also stars Terrence Little Gardenhigh, David Alan Grier, RonReaco Lee, Betty Gilpin, and Andrew Bachelor.

Here’s the official description:

While police officer James Coffee (Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit.

It is set to be released on the streaming giant April 3.