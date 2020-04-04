H.E.R. is supporting her crew during tough times with money that's more than enough for bills and groceries

With countless concert tours and music festivals postponed or canceled due to coronavirus, artists are losing out on millions of dollars. As a result, their support teams are reeling as well.

Despite this, Grammy-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. decided to give financial support to everyone on her team, as reported by Atlanta Black Star. The supreme act of kindness was first revealed via Instagram by recording artist Ajanee, a supporting vocalist for the “Best Part” singer.

“Today This BOSS just blessed her whole team with some COVID 19 funds to help us through the next few months,” Ajanee wrote in the Tuesday post. “I’m not talking about a lil bag for groceries! SHE JUST BLESSED EVERY LAST ONE OF US! THANK YOU sis!”

Government shutdowns across the U.S. to combat the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in millions of layoffs across the country, with more expected to come.

In addition to her gracious gesture to her crew, H.E.R. recently welcomed fans and the general public into her home for entertainment in these challenging times with a virtual concert, featuring her guitar. The virtual concert was featured as part of “The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America” on Fox on March 29th and can be seen on Instagram.



“Music heals,” the recording artist posted. “Thank you to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses, grocery workers and everyone on the front line!”

Social distancing and stay-at-home mandates have been put in place across the country in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by coronavirus.

H.E.R. is among a running list of artists, DJs and creatives, including John Legend, Erykah Badu and DJ D-Nice, who have staged home acts to entertain fans at home and encourage social distancing.