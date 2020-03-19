While some folks are yearning to be entertained while quarantined, some celebs are offering up their unique talents to the public to help take their minds off of coronavirus.
Some have opted to share their cash during a crisis, while others have used their platforms to advocate for others.
Check out our list of how celebs are helping out in big and small ways:
1. Jada Pinkett Smith shares her watch-list
Jada Pinkett Smith is helping others to stay positive during the crisis with words of wisdom, but she revealed what shows are on her must-watch list. Such a small detail will likely put plenty of people on to some series they may not have otherwise considered if they weren’t stuck at home. It also reveals a lot about what the superstar enjoys in her offtime.
Pinkett Smith also filmed an “emergency episode” of her show, Red Table Talk, to address concerns about coronavirus.
2. Debbie Allen offers free dance class
FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor.💋✨ @officialdadance pic.twitter.com/C3DUEoX7Hh
— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) March 17, 2020
Everyone’s favorite dancer served up some sweat sessions to the world with free dance classes on Instagram. The legendary performer who runs a prestigious studio in Los Angeles is helping us remember to keep moving, even when it’s not ideal.
3. Olaf reads kids bedtime stories
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 17, 2020
Josh Gad is best known for voicing the hug-loving snowman, Olaf, in Disney’s hit Frozen. Now, the actor is lending his voice to parents far and wide who could use a few minutes of kid-free peace by reading bedtime stories on social media.
“Since we’re all stuck at home right now, I figured we would have a little fun together,” he said. “I decided I’m going to read to you and your children, or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not going to pass judgment right now.”
4. John Legend gives a free concert
Come join me on Instagram Live! https://t.co/jEbhMRblMB #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/sVFqzQ5P8o
— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2020
John Legend is always up for giving back and this time, he’s doing it with his God-given talent. The singer treated social media followers to a concert from his home piano, proving that some folks really do perform for the love of it.
5. Chrissy Teigen trolling Ivanka Trump
after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests https://t.co/rMHsfU26Mw
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020
Her husband may be able to put on quite the show but no one does trolling like Chrissy Teigen. Her latest exchange with Ivanka Trump gave us a much-needed cackle. The First Daughter shared a photo of herself in a fort with her kids and wrote, “Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag
#TogetherApart.”
Teigen took the opportunity to point out a few problems, and it was hilarious.
6. Lizzo leads meditation
Lizzo had to cancel several concerts after coronavirus fears mounted but that isn’t stopping her from entertaining her fans. She took to social media to share a 30-minute meditation packed with soothing words and sounds from her flute.
“It’s a scary time for a lot of people…Even I was experiencing some fear and more than fear I was experiencing helplessness, which is a feeling that we can oftentimes feel a lot on this planet and a lot lately,” she said.
“I still feel the same way…I wanted to empower everybody and I wanted to let you guys know that we have power. You have power. You have power to eliminate fear.”
7. Ciara & Russell Wilson feed families.
These lovebirds are doing what they can to help local families affected by the crisis. The couple whose expecting another bundle of joy to their brood donated 1 million meals to Seattle families via Food Lifeline.