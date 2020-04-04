(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images and Universal Studios)

Spike Lee has a bone to pick with Bill Cosby.

The Oscar-winning film director in a tweet said the incarcerated comic “jacked” his idea for the film School Daze for the popular TV series A Different World. Both projects are based on the HBCU experience.

Lee’s film began streaming on Netflix this week. The Brooklyn native also tweeted additional background info about the movie.

READ MORE: Spike Lee releases script of scrapped Jackie Robinson biopic

Cosby created and executive produced A Different World, the popular spin-off of The Cosby Show, which followed Denise Huxtable’s (played by Lisa Bonet) life at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

The series premiered in September 1987, while School Daze premiered in February 1988, though filming was completed before that of A Different World, according to Lee.

Some followers agreed with Lee’s assessment.

While others found both Lee’s film and Cosby’s series inspirational.

READ MORE: Netflix shows ‘Nailed It’ and ‘#blackAF’ worth binging in April

School Daze was inspired by Lee’s time as an undergraduate at Morehouse College. The movie cast included Lee himself, Lawrence Fishburne, Bill Nunn and Tisha Campbell, tackling issues such as pledging in Black fraternities and sororities, along with colorism.

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

A Different World starred Bonet, Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy. The sitcom tackled issues of apartheid, the Los Angeles Riots and interracial dating. It lasted six seasons.