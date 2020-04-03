Netflix has been a saving grace in more ways than once ever since the coronavirus pandemic brought Hollywood (and the world) to an abrupt stop. We can’t wait to help pass the time with some of the new content coming to the streamer in April.

Aside from new projects, Netflix will also be bringing a few classics into the mix this month. Let yourself laugh at Player’s Club, revisit Beyoncé playing Etta James in Cadillac Records, relive your college days with School Daze, and see how Snoop Dogg has changed since Soul Plane.

Nailed It! (Season 4)

Premiere Date: April 1

Description: The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the Nailed It! kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win. This series is especially entertaining while we have all the time in the world to try out our own skills in the kitchen.