The birth certificate also unveiled Markle's occupation at the time as 'Princess of United Kingdom'

The birth certificate of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, Archie, was made public this week and it may leave some people puzzled.

As reported by Fox News, the document revealed that Meghan’s actual first name is “Rachel.”

That wasn’t the only revelation that caught Royal family followers off guard. The occupation for Markle, who was given the title “Dutchess of Sussex” upon marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, was listed on the birth certificate as “Princess of United Kingdom.”

According to The Mirror, Markle was technically still a princess, though not by name, following her union. Through her husband, Markle is “Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales,” the British-outlet reported.

The baby’s full name is listed as Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. He was born in Portland Hospital, a private medical center in Westminster that cost $25,000 per night.

The family is currently residing in Los Angeles as Prince Harry bids to disconnect from his royal family and live a less intrusive life. They had previously lived in Canada after leaving England.

The couple had originally announced that they were going to “step back” as senior royals as Prince Harry, concerned of his family’s safety, acted on his desire to be “financially independent” from the royal family. His mother, Princess Diana, was killed in 1997 in a car crash while attempting to elude paparazzi.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry stated, as reported by USA Today. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”