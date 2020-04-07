Tracy Morgan has never been known for keeping his opinion, or his most intimate moments to himself but he may have taken things to a new level when he was interviewed by Today about his time in quarantine.

Morgan, who starred on both Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock as well as on his own sitcom The Last O.G., was asked by host Hoda Kotb what he and his wife, Megan Wollover, were doing in quarantine. He was being interviewed from his home in the New York area.

The answer: apparently having a lot of sex, including some eye-opening information about the couple’s role play.

It’s never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, “We all got to pull together as people,” he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Kotb took it in stride and Morgan moved on to thanking first responders and medical personnel who have been essential in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.

“These are the good hand people and they know what they are doing. They are fighting the front line,” Morgan said.

“I spent a lot of time in the hospital and I know what goes on there,” he added, referencing his June 2014 accident, where a vehicle he was riding in was hit by a Wal-Mart truck. One of the passengers in Morgan’s vehicle was killed and he was badly injured.

“These people work hard to take care of you and they know what they’re doing.”

Morgan also took some time out to praise President Donald Trump‘s handling of the situation.

“Imagine being the president of a country and half of your country got sick. He’s having a difficult time,” he said.

“We all got to pull together as people, now. Now is not the time for blame and all these other things, and anger. Its here now, we gotta just be together. We gotta all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So lets just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do. Protect our kids, and our pets.”

Morgan also shared that after the report of multiple animals at the Bronx Zoo testing positive for the virus that he would have his animals tested including a Moray eel and a gorilla. He urged people to follow the protocol established by health professionals to keep everyone safe.

Twitter weighed in, making Morgan a trending topic soon after the interview posted to social media.

In a more profanity-laced interview, Morgan also recently told Howard Stern that he had nothing but respect for first responders.

“To the doctors, the nurses, the first responders: You’re my hero,” Morgan told Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers in another impassioned interview Wednesday. “I love you. Keep working hard. We need you. And really, that’s coming from my heart.”

Never change, Tracy. Never change.