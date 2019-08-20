Eddie Murphy has packed his Coming 2 America sequel with some comedy veterans who are surely gearing up to bring the funny full throttle.

—Back to Zamunda: ‘Coming To America’ sequel gets a release date!—

Tracy Morgan is the latest cast member added to the much-anticipated 1988 cult classic.

Morgan joins Murphy and a star-studded line-up including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Kiki Layne and original cast members Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.

Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem, and Layne is set to play his daughter. Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of a neighboring nation to Zamunda, the place where Prince Akeem reigns, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The storyline reportedly centers around Prince Akeem’s (Murphy) rise to become King and finding out that he fathered an illegitimate son back in the day during his time in Queens looking to sow his royal oats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jermaine Fowler will play Prince Akeem’s long-lost son, who is now the heir to Zamunda.

Jones plays the mother of the son (named Lavelle) who Akeem had a one-night stand with. Morgan plays Jones’ street-hustling brother Reem. Akeem’s father (Earl Jones), the King of Zamunda, has a dying wish that Akeem find his son and prep him to become a Prince.

—Eddie Murphy thinks ‘Coming to America 2’ needs Michael Blackson—