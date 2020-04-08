50 Cent is continuing his Hollywood winning-streak and bringing more drama to STARZ.

The premium network announced that it has picked up a new drama series executive produced by the controversial superstar, following the success of just-ended hit show Power.

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen, and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level.

Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

50 (Curtis Jackson) seems pretty optimistic about the series.

“I told you ‘Black Mafia Family’ was coming, and it’s going to be the biggest show on television,” he said in a statement. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz.”

Jackson will executive produce the series alongside Randy Huggins (Power, Criminal Minds), who will be the lead writer. The series will be produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as executive producers on the series.

The coronavirus crisis has paused production on Power spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The other two Power spinoffs, Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force have yet to start production.