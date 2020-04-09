Joel Osteen is bringing out some celebrity star power this Easter service for a virtual service we won’t soon forget.

Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Mariah Carey are on board to participate in Osteen’s Easter service. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the broadcast will be streamed in its entirety online to respect social distancing requirements to keep everyone safe. Even Osteen is reportedly not giving his Easter message from his Lakewood Church in Houston, instead opting to come to viewers remotely from his home, according to Deadline.

Osteen told TMZ that Carey contacted him about taking part in a special salute to health care professionals who are our doing heroic work on the battle against COVID-19. She’s reportedly going to sing her hit song Hero via webcam.

“I have known Mariah from years past, and we’d talked about doing some things,” Osteen told TMZ. “They actually contacted us because she wanted to show some support and honor to the first responder… and do her part to bring hope and uplift the nation.”

Osteen said he wasn’t clear what Kanye West would be doing, but TMZ sources say the Jesus Is King rapper, along with his Sunday Service choir, will be broadcasting a performance from L.A.

Perry is expected to offer up words of hope and encouragement to Osteen’s global viewers.

During special prayer segments at the church, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña will reportedly be featured, Deadline reported.

Two weeks ago, American Idol alum, Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, performed a cover of Carey’s Hero for medical personnel in a video on social media.

Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ktDUn8VXK — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

“Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times – even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey,” McPhee captioned the video.

She later responds to her own video saying, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers – the actual heroes – who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X”

Carey shared the video on Twitter, captioning it “Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe!”