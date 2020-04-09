Toronto-bred R&B singer The Weeknd, known for his signature high-pitched voice takes credit for Usher’s famous falsetto track. The Weeknd believes Usher’s 2012 hit song “Climax” is influenced by his own musical style.

The 30-year-old alt R&B singer is fresh off the release of his fourth studio album “After Hours,” and opening up like never before. According to The Weeknd, his 2011 mixtape “House Of Balloons” marked a turning point in the sound of pop music.

During an interview with Variety, The Weeknd opened up about his life and his opinion on his impact on mainstream music.

“‘House of Balloons’ literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes,” says The Weeknd.

He continues “I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing” remarks The Weeknd.

While The Weeknd’s dark, gloomy, electronic approach to Alt-R&B can be heard across the genre, Usher’s tune about a dead-end relationship in “Climax” may not fit the bill. Long before The Weeknd’s bold claims, Diplo, a producer on the Usher track detailed the creation process of “Climax.”

During a 2012 interview with The Guardian, the famed producer shared “Climax” was the result of experimenting with synths and techno music to give Atlanta nightlife a new soundtrack. Diplo describes a collaborative creation process where both he and Usher knew they had a hit.

“The concept was built first and then it took a few melody lines and the song was written in about one hour. I knew the concept was very strong and Usher loved it but I think once Usher started to lay down his vocal ideas we couldn’t stop,” said Diplo.

“The idea of pushing cut-off on a synth used so much in progressive house music but pulling back. I was making something like a minimal techno record with Atlanta strip clubs in mind.”

Usher appears to have caught wind of The Weeknd’s latest assertion.

After the quote from The Weeknd began to spread, Usher took it upon himself to begin the #ClimaxChallenge on his Instagram story.

Without calling out The Weeknd by name, the “Confessions” singer shared a candid video of himself casually singing “Climax” without missing a note.

The footage is now being reposted and shared by fans of Usher and his peers. Singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger shared not only Usher’s video but a handful of talented men taking on the #ClimaxChallenge.

“Big Bro jumped in to set the record straight!!!” writes Bellinger on the post, directly tagging The Weeknd.

The Weeknd has taken to social media, softening up his tone calling Usher a “King.” He also takes shots at the media, claiming that the press is creating something out of nothing.

“Of course media blows things out of proportion and takes things out of context,” he tweeted adding, “It was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on Climax.”