Las Vegas hosted two huge music festivals over the weekend, featuring performances from stars like Childish Gambino, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival went down at the T-Mobile Arena and the two-night concert boasted artists from all genres. Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake, and Kelly Clarkson played to the same crowd as Lil Uzi Vert, Mariah Carey, and Ludacris and patrons witnessed one of Donald Glover‘s last turns as Childish Gambino.

He took the stage a little earlier than expected on Friday nights thanks to Sam Smith‘s last-minute decision to bow out due to “vocal issues.” The rapper performed a short medley of his hits including “This Is America” (complete with incredible choreography), “Summertime Magic,” and “Redbone.”

There were reports he arrived at the venue in a wheelchair, but alls seemed well when he hit the stage for his incredible set, one of his last under his Childish Gambino moniker. No word on whether or not he will adopt a new stage name or simply release records as Donald Glover once his current tour wraps.

Childish Gambino says after ‘This is America’ tour, this is it

Ludacris served up some of his hits as a surprise performer that night, helping to fill the hole left by SMith’s unexpected absence.

Meanwhile, Downtown Las Vegas hosted the Life Is Beautiful Festival and brought a whole different crowd to Sin City. The three-day event is a mashup of incredible art, music, and food, and showcased tons of rock bands, rappers, and really great menus.

Headliners for the outdoor festival that welcomed an estimated 750,000 fans featured insane performances from The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, T-Pain, and Travis Scott, among others.

French Montana, Tyler the Creator, Miguel, N.E.R.D, Goldlink, A$AP Ferguson were fan favorites and catered to the turned up crowd that braved blazing heat to enjoy the sets.

Lizzo and Blood Orange, and Ravyn Lenae were unexpected personal favorites, proving that Black folks still represent in genres outside of hip-hop and R&B these days.