News circulated yesterday that Colin Kaepernick had signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the NY Jets, but those reports are fake news. What is true is that Kaepernick is planning to contact the Jets and hopes it results in him inking a deal.

TMZ Sports said a source within Kaepernick’s camp told the outlet that the former NFL quarterback is indeed interested in the Jets and thinks his skills would fit nicely there. He is interested enough to contact the organization to see what’s up.

It is not known whether the Jets will ultimately pick up Kaepernick but TMZ Sports says the team could use more depth behind quarterback Sam Darnold, so the idea is not farfetched. Although Kaepernick sees a good fit with the Jets, he reportedly isn’t placing all of his hopes there. Kap is also hoping to reach out to other teams to see if he can spark interest and join some organization’s 2020 season.

Since he was ultimately released from the NFL in 2017, Kaepernick has continued to work out and train. Last fall, Kaepernick had an NFL workout in the outskirts of Atlanta, where he reportedly told teams to “stop being scared” and to extend him an offer, according to TMZ Sports.

That hasn’t happened.

Many Kap supporters fault the league for not signing him, although he has more than proven his worth. Kap took a knee during the national anthem while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in protest of police brutality and racism. The league says he is not being penalized for his stance, but others disagree.

Still, Kap doesn’t appear to be allowing anything to stop him from achieving in other areas off the field. Last year, he signed a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike and became the face of an ad campaign for his civil rights and social justice activism.

And earlier this year, according to USA Today, Kap announced he is penning a memoir that will be released this year through his newly formed company, Kaepernick Publishing. It will be in partnership with Audible.