HBO just dropped the first official trailer for Betty. Based on her groundbreaking 2018 film Skate Kitchen, Crystal Moselle enlists several of the film’s stars to carry on the story.

Jaden Smith starred in the film along with the real-life, all-girl skating crew that inspired the story.

Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg, Moonbear, Nina Moran, and Ajani Russell all return for the teen drama they inspired, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The show follows this “diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.”

Here’s the full description:

Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong-willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care.

Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.

Betty premieres on HBO on May 1.

Check out the trailer: