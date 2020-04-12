Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is pleading not guilty after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend YounBoy NBA's baby mother

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather could face a lifetime in prison if convicted of a brutal incident earlier this month.

Mayweather, the 19-year-old daughter of famed retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., could face up to 99 years in prison if found accountable for a stabbing inside the Houston home of her boyfriend, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, according to media reports.

As reported by Complex, the incident stemmed from an altercation that Mayweather had with Lapratta Jacobs, mother of YoungBoy NBA’s child. The altercation was said to have sparked after Jacobs ignored Mayweather’s request to leave the house and a fight ensued. Jacobs told police Mayweather grabbed two knives in the kitchen and stabbed her with the one.

Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. She was released on a $30,000 bond.

If found guilty, she could face a maximum of almost ten decades in prison, which is less likely, given that she has no previous criminal history. At a minimum, she may have to pay a $10,000 fine.

Mayweather’s lawyer, Kurt Schaffer, has said that she intends to plead not guilty and believes she will be “fully vindicated.” The attorney has represented high profile figures such as Slim Thug, J Prince and the late Pimp C.

“Iyanna is doing fine; although she remains shaken by this unfortunate incident,” Schaffer said in an interview with Bossip.

As for Jacobs, she posted in an Instagram story that she is “not ok” and that she “never wanted this attention,” according to a screenshot from The Shade Room. Jacobs’ page has been made private.

Mayweather is due back in court in August 2020.