An EMT worker with the New York City’s Fire Department has died from COVID-19.

Gregory Hodge, 59, who took part in critical rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center following Sept. 11, was an FDNY employee for 24 years. Hodge was assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) as a watch commander since October 2016, according to a statement released by FDNY.

In the Instagram statement, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro released a statement calling the veteran EMT “a skilled first responder” who brought professionalism and “outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers.”

“This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss,” Nigro added in the statement. “A resident of Manhattan, EMT Hodge began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx and then NYCEM. He was a beloved colleague at both FDNY and NYCEM.”

“At NYCEM, he served as a Watch Commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit’s 24/7 emergency management operation,” the FDNY added in the IG statement.

The FDNY also took to its Twitter page to announce Hodge’s passing. Many people responded by writing their condolences to Hodge’s family and the FDNY organization.

“God rest his soul. Praying for God’s love, strength, and comfort for his family and friends. God bless all First Responders,” tweeted @Jrseygirl1108.

“Omg no R. I. P he was one of most respected & Loved Person & worker you will truly be missed I remember you when I was Hospital Police at Harlem Hospital,” tweeted @TerriGr99892588.

“Rest in Power EMT Hodge. We’ve lost another selfless public servant. God bless and watch over your family,” wrote Bill Alders.