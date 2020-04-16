The cooking entrepreneur and NBA wife is facing an expensive lawsuit

Ayesha Curry is being sued for a lot of cash.

The wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry has developed quite a following for her talents in the kitchen and it looks like her former branding company wants their piece of the pie.

According to reports, Ayesha has been sued for more than $10 million for breach of contract. Attorneys for Flutie Entertainment filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday alleging Curry cut them out of all profits and ownerships after their 5-year agreement came to an end in 2019.

Ayesha entered the agreement with the Florida-based firm in 2014 in an attempt to build her into a global brand. The company’s owner, Robert A. Flutie, insists his firm’s work returned “significant and unprecedented results” including her stint at a host on a Food Network series and as a host on ABC’s Great American Baking Show.

Flutie Entertainment alleges that it’s value has been reduced since the deal with Curry ended and claims it has been denied its rightful share of the proceeds her businesses. They’re seeking damages for cookbook deals and other food-based businesses she has launched.

Flutie wants 50 percent interest in Curry’s entertainment company, Yardie Girl Productions as well as her Homemade imprint.

Ayesha has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but her attorney made it clear he isn’t too worried about the lawsuit.

Attorney Michael Plonsker told the Associated Press the suit’s claims are without merit.

“Ayesha Curry terminated her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019,” he said. “We are confident that the legal process will find his accusations nonsensical and completely unfounded.”