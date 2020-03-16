Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have joined the growing list of NBA players who are stepping up to help families negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools across the Bay Area are closing due to the threat of coronavirus, and many for many low-income students, the school lunch is the most they will eat in a day. That’s why the Currys are lending a helping hand to underprivileged families who are worried about how they’re going to feed their children.

Through their foundation, Eat.Learn.Play, the couple are donating to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to provide more than 1 million meals to local students who cannot attend schools due to coronavirus shutdowns, CNN reports.

The couple announced the plan on Friday in a Twitter video, amid reports that Oakland’s Unified School District will be temporarily closed through April 5.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

“The world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of the coronavirus,” Curry said in the clip. “We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can.”

Several NBA players and teams have also vowed to support arena workers that will be hit the hardest during the league’s current suspension amid Coronavirus concerns.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was first to announce last week that he will pay all workers inside American Airlines Center. Other teams and players from across the sports world have since vowed to help compensate hourly arena workers, including the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets, the Detroit Piston and the Golden State Warriors, who will contribute $1 million to a disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees, the team announced on Twitter.

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has also announced plans to donate half a million bucks to help provide financial relief for hourly employees at his team’s arena.

Gobert, the first NBA player diagnosed with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, previously issued an apology after testing positive and subsequently causing the league to cancel the rest of the season.

If anyone is interested in donating to the cause, please contact Alameda County Community Food Bank.