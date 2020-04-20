2020 election should be entirely vote-by-mail, most Americans say

POTUS and members of the GOP are against mail-in votes because they believe 'cheaters' will alter the election

A new survey conducted by Harvard and Harris Insights and Analytics found that more than 70% of its respondents support voting for November’s presidential election to be entirely by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll was conducted April 14 to 16 and surveyed over 2,000 respondents.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have vehemently denounced voting by mail claiming the process will support voter fraud. “Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases,” he said-without evidence, ”They have to vote. They should have voter ID, by the way.”

The president himself voted by mail in the 2018 election as well as the Florida primary—last month.

Conservatives have complained that the vote-by-mail process would unfairly benefit Democrats.

Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state all have made voting by mail primary in their states. They also have high return rates and Democratic governors. Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Montana, and Utah also report that more than 50% of their voting is by mail.

“There’s just no real indication of any kind of widespread or systematic voter fraud,” said Justin Lee, Utah’s director of elections.