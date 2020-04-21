Biden says he’d pick Michelle Obama as his VP ‘in a heartbeat’

The presidential candidate doubts it would happen; believes she doesn't have 'any desire to live near the White House again'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, stated on Monday that he would choose former First Lady, Michelle Obama as his running mate ‘in a heartbeat.’

In an interview with KDKA in Pittsburgh, Biden added, “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

Mrs. Obama has repeatedly expressed that she has no interest in a political career, however, her star power in the Democratic Party and popularity with voters makes her a valuable asset to the Biden campaign. In November 2018, Obama told Jimmy Kimmel that a political career, “is not something I would ever do.”

While she might not be interested in running for an office, her voice still holds a great deal of weight with voters. In fact, according to The Hill, she may be endorsing Biden in the immediate future.

Dick Harpootlian, the former Democratic Party chairman of South Carolina, said to the site, “If she engages, God help Donald Trump, because she’s tough as nails and enormously popular.”

Should she stand with Biden, she would follow her husband, President Barack Obama, who gave his public support to the candidate (who happened to be his administration’s Vice-President) last week.

The Biden campaign is still in the process of deciding on a running mate. However, he did express during a Democratic debate that his Vice-Presidential pick would be a woman.

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden told KDKA. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

A number of names have been floated as possible choices for VP including, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams.