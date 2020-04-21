‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch will play Disney’s first live-action Black prince

The actor who plays a young Randall Pearson on the hit NBC show will star in 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' on Disney+

Niles Fitch just nabbed a groundbreaking role.

The actor who plays a young Randall Pearson on NBC’s hit show This Is Us has signed on to play a prince in the upcoming sci-film film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney+.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fitch’s character is one of the secret society members, all of whom are second-born royals. The 18-year-old plays the self-centered and charismatic Prince Tuma.

The actor shared the good news on his Facebook page, highlighting the fact that this will be the first time Disney has a live-action Black prince.

“Welcome Disney’s first live action Black prince! Coming to your home screens as Prince Tuma, streaming on Disney+ in Summer 2020!!” he posted.

Here’s the synopsis:

The film will follow a princess unlike those usually seen in Disney movies. Second-born Sam lives in the shadows of her older sister, Princess Eleanor, who is next in line to take the throne. But being younger means Sam gets superpowers and she gets drafted into a top-secret group of other gifted young recruits responsible for the world’s safety.

“Sam is going to be a unique addition to the Disney princess family because she doesn’t want to be a princess, she doesn’t want to be royalty,” actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays Sam, told the outlet.

“Because of that, it takes her on this journey of figuring out how to make it work for herself that’s going to break that delicate princess mold. When she finds this secret society that feels the same way, they figure out how to create their own legacy and have an impact on their country and the world.”