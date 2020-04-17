Beyoncé makes surprise appearance on Disney singalong: ‘Don’t give up’

Despite Disney not announcing her performance, fans were inspired by her rendition of the classic song, 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

Beyoncé surprised Disney fans and members of the Beyhive when she sang her heart out on ABC’s Thursday night special, Disney Family Singalong.

“Hello, to all of the families across the world, I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family,” said Beyoncé, who recently voiced the role of Nala in the film remake of The Lion King. Bey said her performance was in honor of the health care workers who are putting their lives at risk to fight COVID-19, reported PEOPLE magazine.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Beyoncé said before putting her spin on the classic song, “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio.

As Beyoncé wrapped up the song, she reminded fans what’s most important in these perilous times.

“Please hold onto your families tight. Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you,” she said.

ABC had not previously announced Beyoncé would be participating in the special, although the news outlet did mention in a press release that there would be “surprise appearances.”

As expected, fans of the singer went wild on Twitter.

“I needed to hear Beyoncé’s voice so bad. I missed her so much,” tweeted Ashley K.

“beyoncé said we’re gonna get through this. SO WE’RE GONNA GET THROUGH THIS,” wrote @byemicks.

“Why did seeing and hearing Beyoncé just send peace to my soul?” tweeted ROMEN.

Other celebrities joined in the Disney special, including Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and Michael Buble.

The special, which was done in partnership with Feeding America, was hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other performers included Thomas Rhett, Darren Criss, John Stamos, and Amber Riley.