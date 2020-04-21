Oftentimes, public figures face questions from journalists and fans that they swiftly avoid answering. Usually, that’s when they are being interviewed by reporters that they don’t know.

But what happens when you know the interviewer?

For some, it gets tricky … For others its a carefully played match of media tennis.

During an online conversation with Naomi Campbell, and her tennis-star sister Venus Williams, Serena Williams played clueless when asked about Meghan Markle. The seven-times Wimbledon winner chose to keep the current moves of her friend private, even from her friends and sibling on live chat featured the women discussing various subjects such as beauty, fashion, and life.

As guests on Naomi’s YouTube show, No Filter with Naomi, Venus and Serena opened up with the supermodel and each other. As the conversation continued, the catwalk queen had a few questions for Serena regarding her former-royal bestie Meghan Markle. Taking a page from Mariah Carey‘s interview handbook, Serena responds obliviously.

“Don’t know what you’re talkin’ about, don’t know nothin’ about that,” responded Serena after Naomi asked if she was excited for her friend to move back stateside. The women laughed it off, however, Naomi would not let it go, stressing the significance of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s relocation, hoping to get the inside scoop on the couple’s new beginnings.

“Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her,” Serena says.

The friendship between the 23-time Grand Slam winner and the actress and Duchess of Sussex, has been a public display of supportive girlfriend-hood through major media moments. Serena was present during Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. Likewise, Meghan can be seen front-and-center supporting Serena during tennis tournaments.