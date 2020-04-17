Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally deliver free meals in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, now happily settled in their new home in Los Angeles wasted no time rolling up their sleeves and chipping in to help deliver free meals.

According to Fox, on Easter Sunday and then again on Wednesday, the duo teamed up with Project Angel Food, an organization dedicated to providing food to those impacted by serious illness, to make food deliveries.

“In honor of the Easter Holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” read the statement from the organization’s executive director Richard Ayoub. “And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers.”

“It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began,” it continued.

“They’ve done it quietly,” Ayoub, told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “We’re completely honored.”

“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Ayoub continues. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” he adds. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”

