Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeffrey Wright star in ‘All Day and a Night’

Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for All Day and a Night and we can’t wait to see the flick that stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeffrey Wright.
Written and directed by Black Panther co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, the film that highlights the prison system is coming out at an interesting time. Ryan Coogler decided to interview his friend and former collaborator for Entertainment Weekly.
“You think of prison and you think of how people are being shuttled in and out of the system, in and out of these communities, and there’s no social distancing in prison. And I think the circumstances are exacerbated in underserved communities whenever there’s stresses in the world,” Cole told Coogler.
“For me, I’m excited for people to see the film for a lot of reasons and I think the timing is appropriate. It allows us to talk about health care and other issues that plague underserved communities. So, yeah I’m excited about it.”
Here’s the synopsis:
Check out the trailer: