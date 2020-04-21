Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeffrey Wright star in ‘All Day and a Night’

Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for All Day and a Night and we can’t wait to see the flick that stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jeffrey Wright.

Written and directed by Black Panther co-writer, Joe Robert Cole, the film that highlights the prison system is coming out at an interesting time. Ryan Coogler decided to interview his friend and former collaborator for Entertainment Weekly.

“You think of prison and you think of how people are being shuttled in and out of the system, in and out of these communities, and there’s no social distancing in prison. And I think the circumstances are exacerbated in underserved communities whenever there’s stresses in the world,” Cole told Coogler.

“For me, I’m excited for people to see the film for a lot of reasons and I think the timing is appropriate. It allows us to talk about health care and other issues that plague underserved communities. So, yeah I’m excited about it.”

Here’s the synopsis:

As soft-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences. Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable. A powerful film from Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, All Day and a Night is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), and Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West).

The drama co-stars Isaiah John (Snowfall), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale), Shakira Ja’Nai Paye (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Regina Taylor (The Unit), Christopher Meyer (The Affair) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

Check out the trailer: