Netflix just dropped the first official trailer from its upcoming limited series Hollywood.

The latest offering from Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) reimagines 1940s Tinseltown to be an inclusive place for Black and LGBTQ+ artists to thrive and shows us what the film industry could have been like in an alternate reality.

Hollywood is directed and executive produced by Janet Mock as part of the groundbreaking overall deal she inked with Netflix last summer. The partnership marked the first time an out, transgender woman of color inked an overall deal with a major studio.

Here’s the official description:

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.



The series features an eclectic collection of actors portraying real-life figures as well as composites. Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) leads the all-star cast that includes Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, David Corensewet, Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello and Maude Apatow.

We’ll also see Queen Latifah portraying the legendary Hattie McDaniel.

We can’t wait to see what this proven dream team of content creators has cooked up this time and fortunately, the wait is almost over.

Hollywood premieres May 1 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer: