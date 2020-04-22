A controversial Democratic lawmaker in Georgia resigned this week after endorsing Donald Trump for reelection as President of the United States.

Vernon Jones, a GA State Representative, wrote a fiery statement regarding his resignation. “Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” the statement reads, “Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

On Twitter, he stated that he looks forward to continuing to serve his community and “doing all I can to re-elect @realDonaldTrump.” He added, “We will Make America Great Again.”

A controversial and polarizing figure in Georgia State politics, Jones was the subject of a grand jury investigation in 2013 into allegations of bid-rigging and theft when he was the CEO of DeKalb County-which includes many of Atlanta’s metro suburbs.

Jones also drew scrutiny for a rape allegation which he alleged was a consensual act between three partners. No charges were ever filed.

This year alone, Jones was accused of not living in his district and making transphobic comments toward a Doraville City Council member.

Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges, and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign.”

His Democratic colleagues moved swiftly to explore taking official disciplinary action, or formally endorsing his opponent, Rhonda Taylor.

The county’s Democratic Party chairperson, John Jackson stated that they would take “every step we can under our bylaws,” to sanction Jones. He added, “We do not stand for President Trump. It’s Jones’ right to vote for he wants, but when you get elected as a Democrat, you’re part of the party leadership.”

Rather than face swift and severe sanctions from the party, Jones resigned.

Jones called into The Rashad Richey Morning Show shortly after announcing his resignation. He and the host sparred combatively. Finally, Richey ended the interview saying, “Hang up on this clown, please.”

Rhonda Taylor, who was running in opposition to Jones, is a legal support consultant and since garnered the support of the party for the House District 91 seat.