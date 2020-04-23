Amanda Seales recounts nasty Target encounter: ‘I should spit on you!’

Target employees de-escalated the situation, claiming since the pandemic there has been more in-store conflict caused by COVID-19 related anxiety

Multi-hyphenate actress and podcaster Amanda Seales recently talked with her friend and co-star, Issa Rae on her Small Doses podcast. Seales and Rae talked about how they are both managing the quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Why is Amanda Seales calling out Rodney Reed supporters?

Seales explains that early in the crisis, she traveled to Orlando to be with her mother. She says that during a Target run, she had a nasty encounter with a fellow shopper.

“…this woman was like standing so close to me. I was like, ‘Ma’am, can you please give me some space?’ She was like, ‘You got a ruler? You got a ruler?’ I was like, ‘I have a mask and gloves. As you can see, I’m not about this life.’ She was like, ‘I should spit on you!’ It escalated so quickly.”

The 38-year-old star said that she was on FaceTime with a friend who was shocked by the encounter. The outspoken actress stated that she responded back with equal vigor, “I definitely was like, ‘B—h, I wish you would spit on me!”

Target employees intervened to de-escalate the situation, and, according to Seales, they expressed to her that encounters like this are becoming frequent due to all of the anxiety that people are feeling.

There are numerous accounts of people fighting in retail locations due to the strain of social distancing. According to the Miami Herald, a fight broke out between two men waiting to enter the store.

READ MORE: Issa Rae on managing success: ‘I try to under hype as much as possible’

On the Small Doses podcast episode titled, “Side Effects of Being a Boss,” Seales and Rae talk about the new season of Insecure as well as what it means to be a Black woman in Hollywood, particularly one who is seen as ‘difficult.’

Last year, Seales made headlines for being blocked from entering the Black Hollywood Emmy party. Rae’s longtime publicist and friend, Vanessa Anderson, refused entry to the actress.