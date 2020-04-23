Rapper Fred The Godson reportedly dies of coronavirus at 35

The Bronx native had been hospitalized earlier this month after contracting the virus

Rapper Fred The Godson has reportedly died after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He was 35.

The Bronx rapper, whose real name is Frederick Thomas, had been hospitalized earlier this month. A representative for Fred The Godson confirmed his death to Complex.

The hip-hop star posted a selfie wearing an oxygen mask on April 6, asking his more than 250,000 Instagram followers to “Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!!”

Days later, the mother of his children LeeAnn Jemmott also took to Instagram to continue to pray for him.

“Fred is fighting ya’ll keep him in your prayers… Pray specifically for lung and kidney recovery!!! He is strong ya’ll, he got this,” Jemmott wrote.

“We need him like he is our strength, he is our good vibes, our positivity,” she continued.

On Thursday, members of the hip-hop industry began posting online tributes to the rap star and expressed their shock, including fellow New York rapper Lloyd Banks.

Rest In Peace Fred the Godson 🙏🏽 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) April 23, 2020

Initially, it was believed that Fred The Godson’s health had been improving. A publicist representing him told The Source on Wednesday that his fever had dropped and was on the road to recovery.

The rapper had a fever of 105 degrees and had suffered kidney complications. He reportedly suffered from asthma prior to contracting the virus.

Fred The Godson gained notoriety after appearing on the XXL Freshman cover in 2011 with artists fellow artists Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar and Meek Mill. After the prestigious recognition, the rapper went on to release the mixtape City of God.

The New York native never signed with a major record label and did not reach the commercial success of some of his XXL Freshman cover mates, however, he did go on to work with the likes of hip-hop heavyweights like Diddy and Pusha T.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!