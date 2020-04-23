NBA star Stephen Jackson says he left fiancee at altar over prenup

After wedding officiant says the Lord will work it out without the contract, baller responded, 'God tellin' you and me two different things'

Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson recently recounted when he would not marry his fiancée, Imani Showalter, after she refused to sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

On Instagram Live, Jackson told the epic tale love found and love lost.

On the social medium platform, he shared that while he was in love with Showalter and was looking forward to marrying her, he was not walking down the aisle without the contract.

Jackson expressed that the two had previously agreed that they would have a prenup and even understood what the terms of the contract. However, when they received the document, she delayed signing it.

“We get the prenup back at least 3-4 months before the wedding. This is all true y’all. I give it to her. When I give it to her, she shouldn’t be surprised by it because me and her sat down and agreed upon the prenup,” Jackson says. “A month passed, two months before the wedding, I’m like we need to get that prenup signed, so when we get down there to Houston, we ain’t gotta worry about it. I tell her that like two or three times.”

Later Jackson says that Showalter had another issue. She was adamant about a particular pastor to officiate the ceremony. During the Live, he explained later that when he told the clergy that he would not marry her if she didn’t sign the agreement, the pastor told him to ‘let God handle it.”

Jackson said that the pastor made it clear that he didn’t believe in prenuptial agreements.

“God is telling me to put the pen in her hand and make her sign this godd*mn prenup,” Jackson said, ”That’s what God tellin’ me. So God tellin’ you and me two different things.”

Jackson and Showalter never married. Instead, Jackson says his friend Stephon Marbury DJ’ed an impromptu party where the first song he played was Kanye West’s “Gold Digger.”

There are always two sides to the story. Showalter believes that his story is skewed and that the prenuptial agreement was worked between the baller, his attorney, and his mother.

In an Instagram post, she captioned: “Keep lying but I got receipts. YOU never had even had the conversation with me about wanting me to sign a prenup and wouldn’t even call the lawyers back trying to avoid disappointing your momma. Keep it 💯 for once”



Showalter, who has a child with Jackson, has since gone on to appear on VH1’s series, Basketball Wives.

Four years after the wedding incident, Jackson married Renata Jackson. The couple divorced in 2015.